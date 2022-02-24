College woman hacked to death by jilted lover in UP's Baghpat

Baghpat (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) A 20-year-old girl on Thursday allegedly was hacked to death by a jilted lover in the city area here, police said.

Deepa, an undergraduate student, was killed when she was returning home from a market, they said.

Rinku, the alleged attacker, surrendered himself at the police station confessing attacking the woman with a sharp-edged weapon on her neck, Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

The accused also handed over the knife used in the crime to the police, he said.

The accused told the police that he had been infatuated with the woman for last eight years.

An FIR is being registered in the matter on complaint of victim's family, the officer said.

Nain Singh, the victim's father, said his daughter was hacked by Rinku in the Gurudwara lane here when she was on way her way to home.

She was rushed to the hospital in serious condition, where she died during treatment, he said.

He said that the accused had on Tuesday threatened to kill his daughter if they did not marry her off with him.

A probe is on in the matter, Jadaun said. PTI ABN COR VN VN

