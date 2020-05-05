Combating COVID19: Tests For Novel Virus Conducted Increase In Delhi's Paharganj

As COVID19 cases continue to surge in the national capital, with number inching towards the 5000 mark. The Delhi government has increased the frequency with which tests for the novel disease are being conducted in the union territory. On Tuesday, a team of Republic TV reached the hotspot in the Paharganj area in Delhi where a COVID19 mobile van was brought in to collect samples of the people living in the containment area.

READ: Delhi Govt Seals 2 Branches Of Apeejay School For Fee Hike Amid Covid; School Protests

Testing conducted in Paharganj

Notably, the Delhi government to ensure solid results had last week announced that people living in the hotspot areas will be checked thrice for COVID19. As of now, there are 97 containment zones in the national capital with 11 of them having a population over a lakh people. Today, 80 people will be tested in the area. The local authorities to avoid overcrowding prepare a list of people to undergo the test in advance and summon them to the spot in a group of five to six. To avoid mix up, the health care workers deployed at the spot first ask for name, phone number, and address of the person before collecting samples. No one out of the list is tested, this way it is made sure that the needy are being tested. Such tests are being conducted on a daily basis by the government in collaboration with WHO. The workers involved in the drill first conduct a survey and then carry out the tests. India is in the third phase of the lockdown, which was implemented in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic on March 25.

READ: India's Covid Evacuation Plan Accessed: 7 Days, 11 Countries, 64 Flights, 14,800 People

However, on Monday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, citing a huge dip in revenue collection, announced relaxation in the ongoing lockdown. He allowed government offices to function with 50 percent capacity, whereas private offices were allowed to resume work with 33 percent capacity. Sale of liquor has been permitted and single window shops in residential areas situated in the green zones were allowed to resume business. At present, there are over 4500 positive cases in Delhi. 64 deaths have been reported so far.

READ: Body Of Unidentified Woman Found In Car In South Delhi's Lodhi Colony

Wherever the death toll is not rising in the national capital it has been severely affected by the novel virus. All 11 districts are in the red zone in the national capital.

READ: Liquor In Delhi To Cost 70% More From Tuesday As AAP Govt Imposes 'Special Corona Fee'