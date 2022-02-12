Commuters Can Enjoy Movies, TV Shows And Music In Mumbai Local Trains For Free; Here's How

The Central Railway (CR) has teamed up with Margo Network Pvt Ltd to provide a “content-on-demand" infotainment service via SugarBox Networks' mobile app. This is good news for all those who commute via Mumbai's suburban local trains as they can now enjoy watching movies, TV shows, and education programmes for free during their travel.

According to reports, to offer 'infotainment services', a device has been installed on each coach and work on the same for other local trains are expected to be completed soon.

Central Railway launches free 'Infotainment Service' for Mumbai local trains

The Central Railway took to Twitter and inform about the new initiative and said, "Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, GM_CRly had a first-hand experience of 'Content on Demand-Infotainment Service' provided in 10 Suburban Local Trains by Central Railway & @SugarboxN. This initiative by CR through Non-Fare Revenue will provide a digital experience for commuters."

A device has been installed by the service provider in each coach and the work for installing it on other suburban locals was underway. Currently, the infotainment service has been enabled on 10 out of 165 suburban local trains.

How to use the 'infotainment service'?

To enjoy the 'infotainment service', the SugarBox mobile app must be downloaded by the commuters on their devices. According to an official release, after providing the mobile number and receiving an OTP (one-time-password), they'll be able to enjoy the infotainment content for free. It is to be noted that to access the mobile app, there is no need for an internet connection. The release further added that the service for 165 suburban trains will fetch CR ₹8.17 crore in five years.

"From April 2021 to January 2022, the Central Railway's non-fare revenue grew at 295 per cent to ₹22.57 crore. This was a win-win for passengers, the railways, and the service provider," the CR's chief spokesperson Shivaji Sutar said.

Image: @Central_Railway/Twitter