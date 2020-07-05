'Stringent Measures Needed': Ker Minister Highlights COVID Situation In Thiruvananthapuram

Amid the Coronavirus crisis, Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday said that stringent action is needed to combat the COVID-19 situation in Thiruvananthapuram as more and more cases are emerging in the city. He stated that situation in Thiruvananthapuram city has become complicated after more number of COVID-19 positive cases reported without tracking the origin of the infection.

The minister also said that authorities are preparing to meet emergency situations.

"The capital city (Thiruvananthapuram) is moving towards a complicated situation. We are seriously watching the situation. More stringent actions are needed," said Kadakampally Surendran.

"The situation in Thiruvananthapuram city has become complicated after more number of COVID-19 positive cases reported without tracking the origin of the infection. The day before yesterday a police officer tested positive who was on duty outside secretariat and origin of infection could not be traced," he added.

He further cited the example of the positive cases in the proximity, adding that not everyone has a travel history and some of them have contacted a lot of people.

"Yesterday a Zomato online delivery boy and a medical representative and his father from Poonthura, a coastal area also tested positive. All these people don't have any travel history and some of them have contacted a lot of people," he said. The minister also informed that Thiruvananthapuram corporation has tightened restrictions in the city and people should not go outside unnecessarily. "There are warning from the World Health Organisation (WHO) that the month of August is crucial," he added.

Coronavirus in Kerala

Meanwhile, Kerala witnessed the highest single day surge so far as the COVID-19 tally breached the 5,000 mark on Saturday with 240 fresh cases being reported. Of the positive cases, 152 had come from abroad and 52 from other states, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a press release here.

With the addition of the fresh cases, the infection count has touched 5,204. According to the release, there have been 209 recoveries today. About 1.77 lakh people are under observation in various districts.

