The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Congress Corporator Vikrant Chavan Seen Creating Ruckus At Metro Station

City News

A shocking video of Congress Corporator Vikrant Chavan has come to light in which he is seen using derogatory language to a journalist who was recording him

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

A shocking video of Congress Corporator Vikrant Chavan has come to light in which he is seen using derogatory language to a journalist who was recording him misbehaving with the metro station staff. In his defence, the Corporator has said that he had an argument with the metro authorities as they were unable to help him with his lost token which is required to travel in Metro. He said that after showing the Corporator's card, the authorities realised their mistake and gave him the token but in the meanwhile, a girl started questioning him and started recording him.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SAMBIT PATRA FACT-CHECKED ON TWEET
PIC: INDIRA WITH KARIM LALA
SALVE APPOINTED AS QUEEN'S COUNSEL
8 OF 15 DROPPED AAP MLAS MEET BJP
TANHAJI VS CHHAPAAK: DAY 6 BO
DHONI WAS INTIMATED BY BCCI BRASS BEFORE FINALISING CENTRAL CONTRACT LIST: SOURCES