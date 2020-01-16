Congress Corporator Vikrant Chavan Seen Creating Ruckus At Metro Station

A shocking video of Congress Corporator Vikrant Chavan has come to light in which he is seen using derogatory language to a journalist who was recording him misbehaving with the metro station staff. In his defence, the Corporator has said that he had an argument with the metro authorities as they were unable to help him with his lost token which is required to travel in Metro. He said that after showing the Corporator's card, the authorities realised their mistake and gave him the token but in the meanwhile, a girl started questioning him and started recording him.