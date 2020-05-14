Congress MLA's Car Caught Smuggling Expensive Liquor Amid Lockdown, Details Inside

As the entire country grapples with COVID-19 and struggle to get access to essential commodities while being in the lockdown, a Congress MLA’s car smuggling liquor was intercepted by the police in Simri, Bihar. The Buxar Congress MLA, Sanjay Kumar Tiwari said he had given his car to be used for distribution of ration in Jagdishpur area and that he is astonished to know how it reached Simri where it was caught by police. Police have seized the vehicle and arrested four people who were found in the car with the liquor.

Bihar: Liquor bottles were recovered from the car of Baxur MLA Sanjay Kr Tiwari.He says,"my car is used in distributing ration,today it had gone to distribute ration in Jagdishpur. I'm surprised how my car reached Simri.I'm yet to speak with workers who went to distribute ration" pic.twitter.com/mgAy4m9D3d — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2020

Last month, in a similar incident, another Congress leader's vehicle was caught misusing the essential services pass when the people on board the vehicle were caught with large quantities of expensive liquor.

The infringement allegedly involved National Secretary of the Congress party Sravan Rao who also happens to be in charge of Disaster Management of the Congress Party. Rao was caught found with a large amount of expensive liquor in the car at the Delhi-Gurgaon border amid the lockdown, brazenly misusing the essential services pass, according to the FIR that was filed. The car that was seized belong to Congress Youth Wing leader President Srinivas BV.