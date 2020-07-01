Congress Karnataka MLA Gets Supporters To Wash His Feet At Event; No Social Distancing

In visuals accessed by Republic from Chamrajpet in Karnataka, Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan can be seen sitting in the middle of a crowd while his supporters laboriously washed his feet. The ceremony saw a blatant violation of the lockdown norms and no social distancing was witnessed either. The incident comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru and Karnataka are at an all-time high.

COVID-19 cases in Karnataka breached the 15,000 mark on Tuesday, with the state reporting 947 new cases and 20 related fatalities, taking the death toll to 246, the health department said.

