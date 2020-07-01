Last Updated:

Congress Karnataka MLA Gets Supporters To Wash His Feet At Event; No Social Distancing

In the visuals accessed by Republic from Chamrajpet, Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan's supporters can be seen washing his feet at an event amid Coronavirus

In visuals accessed by Republic from Chamrajpet in Karnataka, Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan can be seen sitting in the middle of a crowd while his supporters laboriously washed his feet. The ceremony saw a blatant violation of the lockdown norms and no social distancing was witnessed either. The incident comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru and Karnataka are at an all-time high. 

COVID-19 cases in Karnataka breached the 15,000 mark on Tuesday, with the state reporting 947 new cases and 20 related fatalities, taking the death toll to 246, the health department said.
 

 

 

 

