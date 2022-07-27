Congress Workers Block Train In Mumbai's Borivali To Protest Against Sonia's ED Summon

As Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was summoned for the third time by the Enforcement Directorate on July 27, mayhem broke out on Wednesday morning, with Youth Congress workers blocking the Saurashtra train in Mumbai’s Borivali station.

Mumbai police officials lathi-charged the Congress workers, who were protesting against the ED summoning Congress president Sonia Gandhi in an alleged money laundering case.

Notably, the Congress party workers and leaders, in the name of 'Satyagraha', flocked to the streets and sparked mayhem in various parts of the country on Tuesday as Sonia Gandhi joined the Enforcement Directorate’s interrogation for the second time.

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday questioned Gandhi for over six hours on the second day of her appearance in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. The 75-year-old has been asked to appear again on Wednesday. She left the agency’s office in central Delhi just before 7 pm on Tuesday after recording her statement.

Senior Congress leaders detained by police; released later

Earlier on Tuesday, Scores of Congress MPs were seen marching from Gandhi Statue in the Parliament premises towards Vijay Chowk. Several MPs of the party were detained by the police, including Rahul Gandhi, Ranjeet Ranjan, KC Venugopal, Manickam Tagore, Imran Pratapgarhi, and K Suresh.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi sat on the road attacking the BJP-led Centre for police action. Later, he was detained for violating Section 144 imposed in the national capital.

Hitting out at the central government for “dictatorship”, the Gandhi scion said, "All Congress MPs came here to protest. They talked about inflation and unemployment. They (Police) are not allowing us to sit here. Discussions are not allowed inside (the Parliament) and here they are arresting us."

After the Delhi Police on July 26 detained Rahul Gandhi along with other party MPs and leaders at Vijay Chowk for violating Section 144 imposed in the national capital, they were all released later on Tuesday evening. This took place in the wake of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi's second round of ED questioning in the National Herald case.