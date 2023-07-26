Conjunctivitis Or Pink Eye Cases On Rise In Delhi: What Are The Symptoms? How To Treat It?

Cases of conjunctivitis are on the rise in the national capital. Conjunctivitis - often called 'pink eye' - is inflammation of the conjunctiva from infection or allergies. With monsoon season at its peak, experts believe that cthe humid and damp weather creates a favourable environment for the bacteria to spread.

The conjunctiva is a thin membrane that covers the inner surface of the eyelid and the white part of the eyeball (the sclera).Inflammation that results in redness and swelling of this membrane is called conjunctivitis. Redness with gritty sensation in the eye along with itching are some of the usual symptoms.

Dr. Sanjay Dhawan, Principal Director and HOD - Ophthalmology, Max Multi Speciality Center, said, "Viral infections are prone to occur as epidemics during rainy season when the body immunity may be low and the conditions are favourable for the spread of infection. It tends to spread by direct contact, fingers, flies and fomites (e.g. towel, toiletries, etc).”

The symptoms to watch out for are - redness, irritation, itching, watery eyes, discharge, sticking of eyelids, mild pain and swelling of eyelids.

Where it is advisable to consult an eye specialist immediately as the symptoms become visible, Dr Dhawan shared a few tips that one can be followed until medical aid is available.

- The patients can wash the eye gently with clean water, do some cold compresses using ice packs, and instill some mild antibiotic drops (e.g., Chloramphenicol, etc.).

- The patients must avoid self-medication as far as possible and in no case should use steroid eye drops without medical advice.

- Use the medicines as advised by an eye specialist.

What are the precautionary measures?

Laying down some precautionary measures that will make the patient feel comfortable and prevent the spread of Conjunctivitis to others, the doctor said -

- Discontinue contact lenses immediately. Do not share handkerchief, towels, and other toiletries.

- Avoid close contact with people suffering from conjunctivitis.

- Wash your hands immediately after taking care of a family member who is suffering from conjunctivitis.

- Avoid swimming

- Avoid exposure to dust, pollution, chemicals, flames, and bright sunlight

- Use sunglasses

- Avoid crowded places

Dr. Dhawan also busted a few myths related to pink eye. He said conjunctivitis can not be contracted by looking at the eyes of a patient suffering from conjunctivitis. He also said that rose water or other such home remedies do not help in curing conjunctivitis.