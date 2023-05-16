Construction, Demolition Waste Collected From New Delhi Declined Last FY

The construction and demolition waste collected from New Delhi in the last financial year witnessed a decline of over 27 per cent from the preceding year, according to NDMC documents.

NDMC officials said this implies fewer construction-related activities were carried out last year as compared to the preceding year.

In 2022-23, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation reported 19,819.87 metric tons of C&D waste were collected from Lutyens' Delhi, this includes waste removed from private properties and buildings maintained by the NDMC itself, the documents said.

According to data accessed by PTI, the construction and demolition waste — the waste generated from construction, renovation, repair, and demolition of houses, large building structures, and roads — generated and collected in 2021-22 was 27,272.76 metric tonnes.

This means 7,452.89 metric tons (27.3 percent decline) less waste was collected last year than the preceding year. The collection of waste in the last year was also quite less than 2020-21, which was 22,424.39 metric tons.

NDMC has awarded the work for C&D disposal to a private firm that collects the waste from the NDMC area and hands it over to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for disposal. NDMC relies on MCD for the disposal of waste because it does not have a C&D waste processing plant.

The officials have attributed the drop to fewer construction activities in the area.

"The drop is nothing to be concerned about. It depends on the kind of construction and demolition activities. Last year, there were fewer such activities," NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhaya told PTI.

"We have designated 15 sites/locations for the dumping of Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste/ melba in the New Delhi area. We ensure proper disposal of the C&D waste with an aim to dust and dirt-free beautify the New Delhi area," he added.

As per the documents, there has been a significant drop in C&D waste removal from NDMC-maintained buildings last year, as 16,413.910 metric tons of waste were collected in 2022-23 as compared to 24,951.6704 metric tons collected from 2021-22.

Significantly, there was a surge of C&D waste removed from private properties -- from 2,321.09 to 3,405.96 metric tons.