Construction Of 2-storey Ram Mandir In Ayodhya To Begin Soon; Design Details Accessed

The Ram Mandir construction at Ayodhya is all set to begin soon, as per authorities. Republic TV accessed some exclusive details regarding the layout of the temple. As per sources, the Ram Mandir layout had been finalised. As per the tentative design, the temple is set to be constructed over two floors. It will be 268ft in length, 140ft in width and 128 ft in height.

The pillars from the karyashaalas are all ready to be transported to the site. The pillars and stones which are at the karyashaala will be polished before being sent since they have been lying at the workshop for years now. About 212 pillars will be used for the construction of the sprawling temple complex.

The ground floor of the two-storeyed temple will portray the story of Ram Lalla's birth and his childhood. The first floor will have a layout of the Ram Darbar. According to sources over the next 2 months, the bhoomi poojan of the site will be carried out and the construction will be kick-started. The entire project is set to be completed by 2022.

Back in March Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, had performed a special puja and shifted Ram Lalla from the makeshift temple in Ayodhya to another a pre-fabricated temple in the same premises.

A few weeks ago, in a massive discovery, a five-foot Shivaling, seven pillars of black touchstone, six pillars of red sandstone and broken idols of Devi-Devtas were found at Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi temple site. The findings are relevant as the bone of contention in the decades-long dispute over the site was over the contents of the past dwellings that had stood there and their precise religious significance.

