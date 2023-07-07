Contract Killer Nabbed In Delhi After Exchange Of Fire With Delhi Police

A notorious contract killer, who had fired indiscriminately over 25 rounds at a hotel in Jama Masjid area of Central Delhi, killing one and seriously injuring the hotel owner about two months ago, was nabbed in an encounter in Delhi’s Rohini district on Wednesday, July 5, night. The accused, identified as Mohammad Kamil alias Nahid (30), sustained bullet injury on his right leg during the exchange of fire with the Special Cell of Delhi police. He was later rushed to a nearby hospital, where he received necessary treatment. The police team recovered one pistol and three cartridges from the accused.

Briefing about the incident, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), HGS Dhaliwal stated that accused Kamil is a habitual offender and was previously involved in over 12 criminal cases including murder, robbery, dacoity, criminal intimidation and others. He was wanted in the case of a sensational shootout outside a hotel near Jama Masjid in the intervening night of May 17 and May 18 this year. The accused along with two of his associates had attacked the hotel staff and when the owner of the hotel Akbar and his brother-in-law Sameer tried to intervene, they fired at them indiscriminately. During the incident, Sameer was killed, whereas the owner of the hotel Akbar got seriously injured. The accused were said to have fired more than 25 rounds during the incident.

Cops managed to escape unhurt after accused fired 3 rounds at police team

A team of Special Cell, led by Inspector Shiv Kumar and Inspector Karamvir Singh under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Attar Singh has conducted the entire operation and arrested the absconding criminal Kamil, who is a resident of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

A senior police official said, “There was information about the presence of fugitive Kamil in Rohini area. After persistent efforts, specific information was received by Inspector Shiv Kumar that Kamil would come near Mahadev Chowk at Bawana Road on a bike on July 5th between 10 PM to 11 PM. Consequently, a trap was laid near the aforesaid place to apprehend the accused. At around 10.15 PM, accused Kamil was spotted coming from Mahadev Chowk side on a bike. As the police team signaled him to stop, he dropped his bike and tried to escape. After he sensed that he was surrounded by the police team, he whipped out his pistol and fired three rounds pointing at the police team. The cops, while dodging the bullets safely, also fired two rounds in self-defence, during which a bullet hit the right knee of the accused.”

The accused is being interrogated by the police team and further investigation is being conducted.