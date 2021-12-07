Contractor Murdered In Odisha's Ganjam

A 34-year-old man was killed and another wounded when attacked with sharp-edged weapons in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Tuesday.

Aghari Nayak, a contractor from Bhikapada village in Khallikote block, and his friend was traveling on a motorcycle on the Sialipada-Raipada road when some miscreants intercepted their vehicle on Monday night, police said.

At least two men, who are yet to be identified, attacked them and fled. Nayak died on the spot, while his friend was admitted to a hospital in Berhampur in a serious condition, a police officer said.

Tension prevailed in the area following the incident and police were deployed to keep the situation under control.

No one has been arrested so far and an investigation is on to ascertain the exact cause of the murder, Khallikote's inspector Jagannath Mallick said.

The body was handed over to the victim's family after post-mortem.

