Cop Found Hanging In UP's Jalesar

A 59-year-old head constable in Etah allegedly killed himself by hanging from the ceiling hook of his room, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Rajveer Singh, posted in Jalesar police station, was found hanging on Friday night in his room at his official residence located on the police station premises, Jalesar Circle Officer Nasir Ali said.

Other policemen came to know about their colleague's alleged suicide when he did not turn up to attend the Gandhi Jayanti programme on Saturday morning.

Family members of the deceased were informed, and his body sent for the post-mortem.

Rajveer was a resident of Aligarh district and had joined the police on July 1, 1992.

He was posted in Jalesar police station on October 17, 2017.

