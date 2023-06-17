Cops Seek To Nab Man Whose Tweet Linked Maharashtra CM With Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush'

Thane: The police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly uploaded a social media post comparing Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with a character from the recently released film 'Adipurush', an official said on Friday.

Tweeting a photograph of Shinde and an image from the Prabhas-starrer film based on the Ramayana, one 'Abhay @zavvierrrrrr' said "Didn't know Eknath Shinde was in Adipurush".

The tweet was also tagged to @mieknathshinde, #Adipurush#AdipurushTickets, #AdipurushOnJune16, #AdipurushReview, @Saif Ali Khan

He was asked to share his contact details but the person did not do so, the Thane police official added.