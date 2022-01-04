Cordelia Cruise Issue First Statement After 66 Passengers Test Positive For COVID

The Cordelia cruise ship turned into a COVID-19 hotspot after 66 passengers on board tested positive for the virus amid a surge in the Omicron variant across India. The company, which has suspended its sailing tours on January 3 and January 5, has now issued its first official statement narrating its side of the story. The ship, carrying over 2,000 passengers, was sent back to Mumbai on Monday night after 27 passengers, who had tested positive, refused to disembark, said Govind Pernulkar, manager at a local ship agent.

Jurgen Bailom, CEO and President- Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt Ltd, said, "Cordelia Cruises is compliant with all regulations by DG Shipping, India, and mindfully follows all Covid protocols. Ever since our cruise set sail in September 2021 with 1400 guests on board, all crew members, as well as guests, have had to undertake an RT-PCR test which is no more than 48 hours prior to boarding. The RT-PCR is mandatory as is being doubly vaccinated for, both, the crew as well as all guests onboard. In simple terms, even if one is double vaccinated, one has to undergo the RT-PCR test. Such conditions are more onerous than the operation of domestic flights in India yet we adhere to the same by going above and beyond."

"By means of this statement, I would also like to bring to light that Cordelia Cruises has had the same crew since September 2021. The crew resides on the cruise. They have never been on land ever since they started work as per the directions of the DG Shipping. The crew has been fully vaccinated and undergone RT-PCR tests before they commenced their duties. They stay strictly onboard for the duration of their contract period which lasts 4-6 months: without leaving the ship as per Covid standard operating procedures," he continued.

The statement further reads, "The guests that boarded the cruise last Sunday had all tested negative in their RT-PCR at the time of boarding. They were also fully vaccinated. It is only when ONE crew member and, that too, someone who works at the back of the house, showed mild symptoms on board last Sunday and was immediately isolated, that all guests and crew had to undergo tests again. The results of which showed that a few guests and one crew member onboard have tested positive. I reiterate that the crew member who showed mild symptoms did so very close to departure and was immediately and safely isolated. This means, that the crew member wasn't exposed to anyone or vice versa for over 15 hours."

All guests who have tested positive are all asymptomatic. I would also like to highlight that it was Cordelia Cruises’ exemplary proactiveness in not only conducting the rapid antigen test but also, very responsibly informing the concerned authorities of the incident. One may hence mindfully arrive at the conjecture that the guests who have tested positive as of this morning were already infected with the virus prior to boarding. However, their tests showed otherwise hence they were permitted on board. We are aware of several similar incidents on flights and trains. These are unfortunate and unexpected despite everyone taking the utmost care.

Our cruise and management have not only cooperated wholly with the authorities but also borne every single additional expenditure including testing of all guests, transporting them, and so on. It was disheartening to witness a lack of empathy on the part of the authorities for neither allowing local residents nor tourists to disembark. The cruise, however, will be bringing them back to Mumbai and scheduling their flights back to Goa.

We would also like to state that there were no officials present at the port at the time of this incident. The cruise was merely receiving haphazard instructions from the collector. Despite no assistance provided to our cruise, we at Cordelia Cruises remain committed to our guests, as always, and have ensured safety and precaution of the highest global standards. All our guests are safely looked after and receive care and attention onboard.

We are extending our complete cooperation to the port authorities, state, central, and all other agencies and offices. As of today, due to rising Omicron cases, the cruise scheduled for January 5 has been suspended in light of the DG Shipping’s advisory. We will release timely press updates on further developments if any.