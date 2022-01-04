Cordelia Cruise With 2,000 Onboard Returns To Mumbai; RT-PCRs & Stringent Rules Await

The Cordelia cruise ship which turned into a COVID-19 hotspot after 66 passengers on board tested positive for the infection, has been sent back to Mumbai as some infected persons reportedly refused to get admitted to Goa hospitals. The ship, carrying over 2,000 passengers, was sent back to Mumbai on Monday night after 27 passengers, who had tested positive, refused to disembark, said Govind Pernulkar, manager at a local ship agent.

Cordelia Cruise reaches Mumbai

According to Republic sources, the Cordelia cruise ship has reached Mumbai at 6 pm. BMC Team that has been advised for the screening of the passengers will also reach the venue. As 66 passengers contracted the virus, the remaining passengers on board will be advised to do RT-PCR of the remaining passenger before disembarking at the green gate. The passengers will not be allowed to disembark till the time the results come.

As per the sources, for passengers who tested positive, an ambulance will be sent to the green gate to carry them to Richardson & Cruddas hotel, which is located in Byculla. The BMC has arranged five ambulances of 17-seater each to move the patients. 66 positive tested patients will then be isolated today. Other passengers will stay back on the cruise.

RT-PCR testing will be done by two labs and the reports are expected to come on Wednesday, January 5, by 9 am. After getting the reports, disembarking will be done. The passengers who tested negative will be stamped for seven days into home isolation.

Dr Prajakta Ambedkar, BMC who is outside the cruise terminal said, "This Cordelia Cruise left from Mumbai on January 1. Six people left the cruise in Goa, while a total of 60 passengers are on the cruise now. We will sort out who is positive and negative. It is mandatory institutional quarantine for positive patients. While negative tested passengers will go home, with a stamp on their hand. Those people who test positive, their samples will be sent for genome sequencing at Kasturba Hospital." "The passengers who tested positive, we have compulsorily told them to remain institutionally quarantined. We are not allowing home quarantine. Our doctors are inside and we have made the arrangements. The severely symptomatic passengers are sent to the hospital, while the asymptomatic ones are sent to MGCM Centre (Jumbo Centre). For those who don't want to go, we have arranged six hotels where they can stay at their own cost. These are private specially designated hotels," she added.

Cordelia Cruise ship issues first statement

In the official statement, Jurgen Bailom, CEO and President- Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt Ltd, said that they had complied with all rules and regulations stipulated by the Directorate General of Shipping, India, and followed all COVID protocols. However, the crew member who had first tested COVID positive, was isolated immediately. He, however, alleged a lack of empathy from the authorities as no one was allowed to disembark the ship in Goa.

Image: Twitter/Pixabay