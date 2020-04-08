Corona Shaped Sweets A Hot Cake In Kolkata

Amidst the corona lockdown in the country, West Bengal Government had decided to set up a window of four hours, allowing sweet shops to do its business in the state. An old iconic sweet shop in South Kolkata's Jadavpur, Hindustan Sweet has manufactured sweets that have a resemblance to the known shape of the 'corona' virus.

Cake shaped virus

On the theme of 'Digest Corona', sweets are being manufactured along with cookies and cupcakes. However, the sweets are not for sale but are given to every customer who is visiting the store. A time window starting from 12 pm to 4 pm has been set up as per the West Bengal government to allow people to buy sweets as it stated that a lot of milk and 'chena' is rotting due to lack of usage. The sweet shop which had its share of massive fan following has been famous for its innovative products in the past as well. The reason behind the creation of the virus shaped sweets was to incite some amount of happiness and relief among people, as per the store.

"We saw that people were scared of the corona, so to give some relief to people, we thought of making and naming such sweets", said Rabindra Kumar Pal, the owner. Mr. Pal also stated that he asked his karigar or craftsman to replicate the shape of Coronavirus into a sweet.

The sweet shop owner states that it is his way of fighting the virus and help people come over the fear of it. Hence it is being called anti corona sweet. The sweet shop had multiple posters saying 'Digest corona' as they are optimistic that we will be able to win this battle against corona.

West Bengal has reported at least 99 cases of the virus, with five people losing their lives.

