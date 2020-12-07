Coronaphobia: Newly-wed Man In MP Maintains Distance From Wife, Gets Tested For Potency

With the COVID-19 cases experiencing a surge and the situation worsening in most areas, ‘coronaphobia’ has become the new common. Coronaphobia means the fear of contracting the virus. In one such incident, a man from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh started maintaining distance from his wife. As a result of this, he had to get his potency tested.

'Coronaphobia': A real thing

According to the reports by India.com, the man got married on June 29. However, immediately after the wedding, he started maintaining distance from his wife. This led to suspicion in the bride's head and she started to think of him as an ‘impotent man’. Thinking of him as impotent, she decided to leave the house and she started living with her parents. With the suspicion increasing, earlier this month, on December 2, the woman decided to approach the Legal Services Authority, in order to seek maintenance allowance from her “impotent” husband.

She alleged him of not being interested in physical relations due to impotency. She even complained to the authorities, telling them that the man used to maintain physical distance even when she was talking. With this, the woman also accused her in-laws of harassing her. After this, when the authority people tried to get in touch with the man, he revealed that he was trying to maintain ‘social distance’ so that none of them contracted the virus. He also revealed that the bride had tested positive for the virus, right after the wedding.

In a separate incident, a man from Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra has been booked for allegedly harassing his wife for delivering a baby girl. The man also demanded an amount of Rs 30,000 as "maintenance" from her parents for the child. Also, his parents were also booked under section 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(Image Credits: Unsplash)