Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Agra: Here Are The 33 Places Sealed In Agra

Reports suggest that the total number of Coronavirus cases have crossed 10,000-mark in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an extension of the national lockdown till May 3. The Uttar Pradesh Government has decided to seal the Coronavirus hotspots that are identified in 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The 15 districts are Gautambuddh Nagar (Noida), Ghaziabad, Meerut, Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Varanasi, Shamli, Saharanpur, Firozabad, Bulandhshahr, Bareilly, Basti, Maharajganj, and Sitapur.
1. Sarthak Hospital, Kamla Nagar
2. Eminent Department, Kamla Nagar
3. Basant Vihar, Kamla Nagar
4. Paras Hospital, Tulsi Talkies
5. Kaushalpur, Near Nagla Padi
6. New Agra Wala Area of Subhash Nagar
7. Mohanpur Ravali
8. SR Hospital, Namner 9. Krishna Vihar, Biographical Market
10. Azampada Ram Nagar
11. Mantola
12. Maghatai Village, Bichpuri
13. Hing Ki Mandi
14.Topkhana , Lady Loyal Kepas
15. Wazirpura
16. Gadhaiah
17. Soap Katra, S.N. Medical College owns
18. Sit Ram Nagar, Rambagh
19. Kisorpura
20. Charsu gate
21. Jilra Srmau, Seiya)
22. Subhash Nagar
23. Shahdara, Yamuna
24. Hasanpura (Khanduli)
25. Poor Azam Khan
26. Khandari
27. Kripal Colony, Sitakunj
28. Kheragarh
29. Gandhi Nagar
30. Maan Singh Palace, Vibhav Nagar, Tajganj
31. Moti Katra, NearS.N.
32. Rajahmundi
33. Housing Development Colony, Jagdishpura
With a total of 80 live #Covid19 cases in the district 33 epicentre/hotspots declared now and joint team put on duty ; same hotspots zone protocol to follow #Covid19RedZone #StayAtHome#Agra pic.twitter.com/lopbQrcBgZ— Prabhu N Singh (@PrabhuNs_) April 10, 2020
The government of Uttar Pradesh has taken necessary precautions to deliver essential commodities to the doorstep. Therefore, people will not be allowed to step out of their homes. According to the data available on the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Agra has reported a total number of 83 cases. In Uttar Pradesh, there are a total number of 657 confirmed cases out of which 49 have recovered and 5 have been discharged, according to the data available of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website.
