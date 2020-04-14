Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Agra: Here Are The 33 Places Sealed In Agra

Reports suggest that the total number of Coronavirus cases have crossed 10,000-mark in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an extension of the national lockdown till May 3. The Uttar Pradesh Government has decided to seal the Coronavirus hotspots that are identified in 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The 15 districts are Gautambuddh Nagar (Noida), Ghaziabad, Meerut, Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Varanasi, Shamli, Saharanpur, Firozabad, Bulandhshahr, Bareilly, Basti, Maharajganj, and Sitapur.

Here are the Coronavirus hotspot areas in Agra

1. Sarthak Hospital, Kamla Nagar

2. Eminent Department, Kamla Nagar

3. Basant Vihar, Kamla Nagar

4. Paras Hospital, Tulsi Talkies

5. Kaushalpur, Near Nagla Padi

6. New Agra Wala Area of ​​Subhash Nagar

7. Mohanpur Ravali

8. SR Hospital, Namner 9. Krishna Vihar, Biographical Market

10. Azampada Ram Nagar

11. Mantola

12. Maghatai Village, Bichpuri

13. Hing Ki Mandi

14.Topkhana , Lady Loyal Kepas

15. Wazirpura

16. Gadhaiah

17. Soap Katra, S.N. Medical College owns

18. Sit Ram Nagar, Rambagh

19. Kisorpura

20. Charsu gate

21. Jilra Srmau, Seiya)

22. Subhash Nagar

23. Shahdara, Yamuna

24. Hasanpura (Khanduli)

25. Poor Azam Khan

26. Khandari

27. Kripal Colony, Sitakunj

28. Kheragarh

29. Gandhi Nagar

30. Maan Singh Palace, Vibhav Nagar, Tajganj

31. Moti Katra, NearS.N.

32. Rajahmundi

33. Housing Development Colony, Jagdishpura

Here is a look at the tweet made by Agra Government official Prabhu N Singh

With a total of 80 live #Covid19 cases in the district 33 epicentre/hotspots declared now and joint team put on duty ; same hotspots zone protocol to follow #Covid19RedZone #StayAtHome#Agra pic.twitter.com/lopbQrcBgZ — Prabhu N Singh (@PrabhuNs_) April 10, 2020

The government of Uttar Pradesh has taken necessary precautions to deliver essential commodities to the doorstep. Therefore, people will not be allowed to step out of their homes. According to the data available on the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Agra has reported a total number of 83 cases. In Uttar Pradesh, there are a total number of 657 confirmed cases out of which 49 have recovered and 5 have been discharged, according to the data available of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website.

Disclaimer: All the information is collected from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on date April 14, 2020. Data Source – Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as on 14 April 2020, 08:00 GMT+5:30.

