Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Ahmedabad Which Have Been Sealed Off

The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3, 2020, to stop the spread of COVID-19. PM Modi also declared that some areas where there were fewer or no cases reported will get a bit of leniency under the new guidelines which will be released on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. But till then, to keep the virus from spreading, the lockdown will be as it is. The government is also trying to keep the hotspots under stronghold and are doing it by keeping heavy surveillance and sealing the area off. There are a few coronavirus hotspot areas in Ahmedabad too and will be under lockdown. Here is all you should know about coronavirus hotspot areas in Ahmedabad.

Read Also| Mumbai: BMC Converts MMRDA Grounds In BKC Into Wholesale Market That Operates At Night

Coronavirus hotspot areas in Ahmedabad

In the state of Gujarat, there are 539 active cases. They are spread all over the state and have resulted in several hotspots. Naranpura, Vadaj, Ambawadi, and Gulbai Tekra of the west zone has been marked as hotspots and have been closed down to curb the spread of the virus. In Ahemdabad, 346 cases were found till date out of which 12 have been discharged from the hospital and 13 have died. There are still 315 active cases in the region according to the Amdavad Municipal Corporation.

Read Also| Delhi Deploys Hi-tech Japanese Machines For Sanitisation To Tackle The Spread Of COVID-19

The sudden number of a spike in cases happened in Ahmedabad was due to intensive surveillance being carried out in areas declared as hotspots. The principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi expressed that there the rise in the cases are due to the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi and the intensive surveillance and testing exercise being carried out in the walled city area and other hotspots in Ahmedabad is the reason for a high number of cases.

Read Also| Lockdown: 12 People Arrested In JK's Ganderbal District For Violating Prohibitory Orders

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has issued a helpline number that you can contact to get more information on the lockdown. Apart from this, new guidelines have been set to curb the spread of the virus. Take a look at it here.

Please Note Gujarat State and AMC Helpline Numbers.



"We Are Here To Help You"#AmdavadFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/Ox0AG0pYUt — Amdavad Municipal Corporation (@AmdavadAMC) March 30, 2020

Read Also| BJP Asks Maha Health Minister To Take Necessary Action On Depleting Health Infra In Mumbai

Data Source – Amdavad Municipal Corporation as on 14 April 2020, 05:00 GMT+5:30