Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Chennai: List Of Containment Zones In The City

City News

Here is a list of Coronavirus hotspot areas in Chennai which have been sealed off by the local authorities due to a high number of COVID-19 cases. Read here.

coronavirus hotspot areas in chennai

The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3, 2020, to stop the spread of COVID-19. PM Modi also declared that some areas where there were no cases reported will get a bit of leniency under the new guidelines which will be released on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. But till then, to keep the virus from spreading, the lockdown will be as it is. The government is also trying to keep the hotspots under stronghold and are doing so by implementing heavy surveillance and sealing the area off. There are a few coronavirus hotspot areas in Chennai too that will be under lockdown. Here is all you should know about coronavirus hotspot areas in Chennai.

Read Also| Mumbai: BMC Converts MMRDA Grounds In BKC Into Wholesale Market That Operates At Night 

Coronavirus hotspot areas in Chennai

The state of Tamil Nadu has 1173 active cases as of now. Out of these 1173 cases, 205 cases are active in greater Chennai as of 10 am April 14, 2020. The areas of Anna Nagar (zone 8), Teynampet (zone 9) and Kodambakkam (zone 10) have a total of 31% of the cases in the region.   

Read Also| Delhi Deploys Hi-tech Japanese Machines For Sanitisation To Tackle The Spread Of COVID-19

The Greater Chennai Corporation also made some announcements; take a look at them 

Read Also| Lockdown: 12 People Arrested In JK's Ganderbal District For Violating Prohibitory Orders

The GCC has also launched an app for tracking for its citizens. You can download the app at this link https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gcc.smartcity. This the official app for collecting data to curb the spread of COVID-19 by the Greater Chennai Corporation. 

Read Also| BJP Asks Maha Health Minister To Take Necessary Action On Depleting Health Infra In Mumbai

Data Source – Greater Chennai Corporation as on 14 April 2020, 12:00 GMT+5:30 

