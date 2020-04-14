Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Ghaziabad: Know The Areas In Ghaziabad That Are Sealed

As per reports, the total number of Coronavirus cases have crossed 10,000-mark in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an extension of the national lockdown till May 3. The Uttar Pradesh Government has decided to seal the Coronavirus hotspots that are identified in 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The 15 districts are Gautambuddh Nagar (Noida), Ghaziabad, Meerut, Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Varanasi, Shamli, Saharanpur, Firozabad, Bulandhshahr, Bareilly, Basti, Maharajganj, and Sitapur.

Here are the Coronavirus hotspot areas in Ghaziabad

Nandgram Nikat Masjid (Police Station: Sihani Gate)

KDP Grand Savanna, Raj Nagar Extension (Police Station: Sihani Gate)

Saviour Park Society, Mohan Nagar (Police Station: Sahibabad)

B-77/G-5 Shalimar Garden Extension 2 (Police Station: Sahibabad)

Pasonda (Police Station: Teela Mod)

Oxy Homez, Bhopura (Police Station: Teela Mod)

Vasundhara Sector-2B (Police Station: Indirapuram)

Sector-6 Vaishali (Police Station: Indirapuram)

Girnar Society, Kaushambi (Police Station: Kaushambi)

Naipura Loni

Masuri

Khatu Shyam Colony, Duhai

Covid-1 CHC, Muradnagar

Here is the official tweet made by Kalanidhi Naithani IPS on his twitter account.

Here are the official hotspots declared by Ghaziabad Administration.

The government of Uttar Pradesh has taken necessary precautions to deliver essential commodities to the doorstep. Therefore, people will not be allowed to step out of their homes. According to the data available on the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ghaziabad has reported a total number of 25 cases. In Uttar Pradesh, there are a total number of 657 confirmed cases out of which 49 have recovered and 5 have been discharged, according to the data available of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website.

Disclaimer: All the information is collected from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on date April 14, 2020. Data Source – Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as on 14 April 2020, 08:00 GMT+5:30.

