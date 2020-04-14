Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Hyderabad That Have Been Sealed Off

The nationwide lockdown has now been extended till May 3, 2020, as the cases of coronavirus across the country have been increasing. There are several Coronavirus hotspots that have come to light, as defined by the authorities, and they have completely shut these areas down. Here are the Coronavirus hotspot areas in Hyderabad which were declared by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. Here is all you should know about the Coronavirus hotspot areas in Hyderabad.

Coronavirus hotspot areas in Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has declared that there are 12 COVID-19 hotspots in the city of Hyderabad based on the number of positive cases in the city. The 12 Coronavirus hotspot areas in Hyderabad are Ramgopalpet, Shaikhpet, Red Hills, Malakpet -Santoshnagar, Chandrayangutta, Alwal, Moosapet, Kukatpally, Qutubullapur -Gajularamaram, Mayurinagar, Yosufguda and Chandanagar. These areas include both commercial and residential areas and these completely sealed.

Glad to state that DRF teams have completed Disinfectant spraying in 100% of Arterial roads & public places as of today morning, as targeted. Aiming to cover all colonies/interior areas in the next 15 days. #StayHomeHyderabad @KTRTRS @arvindkumar_ias @bonthurammohan pic.twitter.com/b1jpkbq22n — Director EV&DM, GHMC (@Director_EVDM) April 3, 2020

In the state of Telangana, there are a total of 562 cases of active cases of COVID-19. In the district of Hyderabad, there have been a total of 129 cases. 116 are in the urban area whereas 13 cases in the rural part of the state. Other than this, about 100 people have recovered from COVID-19 and about 16 have lost their lives to the virus.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation had identified 593 people who had returned to the city from the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi. Of these 593 people, 63 were tested positive. Apart from this. 45 more cases were added after the relatives and family members of those who tested positive were screened. People in these 12 areas are not allowed to step out of their houses as per the instructions of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar. The sanitization process in these places is underway.

Here is the local government's initiative for spreading awareness

The government have also started COVID-19 GHMC Annapurna Centers:

Data Source – Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as on 14 April 2020, 08:00 GMT+5:3