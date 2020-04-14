Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Kanpur: List Of Places Sealed

The total number of Coronavirus cases have reportedly crossed the 10,000-mark in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an extension of the national lockdown till May 3. The Uttar Pradesh Government has decided to seal the Coronavirus hotspots that are identified in 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The 15 districts are Gautambuddh Nagar (Noida), Ghaziabad, Meerut, Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Varanasi, Shamli, Saharanpur, Firozabad, Bulandhshahr, Bareilly, Basti, Maharajganj, and Sitapur.

Here is the list of hotspots in Kanpur listed below

Halim Muslim School - Chaman Ganj



Humayun Masjid - Colonelganj

Haji Inayat Masjid - Kuli Bazar



Khair Masjid - Machhariya



Naseemabad Masjeed - Machhariya



Madarsa Hidayat Ullah - Machhariya

Sufa Masjid - Babu Purwa



Bilal Masjid ( Munshi Purwa) - Babu Purwa



Kajiyaani Masjid - Ghatampur



Rahmaniya Masjid - Ghatampur



Badi Masjid - Baripal Sajeti



DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi in a statement with a news publication spoke about sealing the hotspot zones. He said that a cluster has been creative in the affected zones. He added saying that the sanitation drive will also start soon. Hitesh added that the passes that were issued will be cancelled and the people staying in these areas will not leave their homes. He also mentioned that all grocery and vegetable shops, petrol pumps, banks and ATMs will remain closed in the hotspot areas.

There are a total number of 9 cases reported in Kanpur, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Kanpur has reported first Coronavirus death in the city on April 14 reported by chief medical superintendent LLR Dr RK Maurya in an interview with a news publication. In Uttar Pradesh, there are a total number of 558 confirmed cases out of which 49 have recovered and 5 have been discharged, according to the data available of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website.

Disclaimer: All the information is collected from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on date April 14, 2020. Data Source – Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as on 14 April 2020, 08:00 GMT+5:30

