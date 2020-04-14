Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Karnataka That You Should Be Aware Of

Coronavirus pandemic has affected the whole world as human life, in general, has come to a standstill. A majority of the governments across the globe have announced a lockdown in their countries. In India, the Coronavirus lockdown, which was supposed to end on April 14, 2020, has been rather extended till May 3, 2020. The government of India and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare have identified several hotspot areas in the country as well as the states. Here are the Coronavirus hotspot areas in Karnataka.

Coronavirus hotspot areas in Karnataka

Image credit: karnataka.gov.in

Also Read: Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Nagpur - Full List Of Areas Sealed Due To COVID-19

Coronavirus hotspots areas Karnataka Number of cases Number of recovery Number of Deaths Bengaluru Urban 76 30 2 Bidar 13 0 0 Uttara Kanada 9 2 0 Mysuru 48 10 0 Bagalkot 12 0 1 Mandya 8 0 0 Belagavi 18 0 0 Dakshin Kanada 12 8 0 Bengaluru rural 7 0 0 Kalaburagi 16 2 3 Chikkaballapura 10 7 0 Vijayapur 7 0 1

Also Read: Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Bulandshahr: List Of The Sealed Areas Infected By COVID-19

Also Read: Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Noida: These Are Places That Are Sealed In Noida

Apart from these, two wards in Bengaluru have been identified as Coronavirus hotspot areas in Karnataka. The areas of Padarayanapura and Bapujinagar have been sealed off and declared as containment zones. Apart from the barricades put by the police, the residents of the area themselves have put up barricades made of stones and tree branches. The areas alone have reported five positive cases for Coronavirus.

Also Read: Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Hyderabad That Have Been Sealed Off

In the state of Karnataka, Coronavirus pandemic has affected 184 people. Out of this, 65 have recovered and 9 have lost their lives to the novel virus. However, according to the reports of Karnataka's health department, the state is battling the crisis well and has almost managed to bring the situation under control. The statistic shared on their official twitter claims they have responded well to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Also Read: Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Pune- List Of Containment Zones In The City

Also Read: Delhi Government Scanning COVID-19 Hotspots, Says State Health Minister Satyendra Jain

Also Read: COVID-19: ICMR Recommends Testing Of Symptomatic Cases In Hotspots

Disclaimer: The information above has been taken from relevant sources and portals. However, the number of COVID-19 cases keeps on fluctuating every day, rather every hour. Therefore, the numbers mentioned above might differ while you read it.