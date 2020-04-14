Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Meerut: Full List Of Sealed Places Due To The Crisis

In Uttar Pradesh, the Government has declared to seal 15 major districts to curb the spread of coronavirus. These districts are coronavirus hotspot areas that are under strict police surveillance, one of them being Meerut. As of April 13, Uttar Pradesh has reported 558 confirmed coronavirus cases out of which 14 have recovered and 5 cases have turned fatal.

Looking at the increase in the number exponentially, the 21-days lockdown has been extended by the Government till May 3, 2020 (Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare). As per the latest reports, Meerut has seen the addition of several hotspot areas. Here is everything that you need to know about coronavirus hotspot areas in Meerut.

Coronavirus Hotspot areas in Meerut

Shastri Nagar Sector-13

Sarai Behleem

Humayun Nagar

Lisadi Gate

Surya Nagar

Azad Nagar Colony

Mohalla Kalyan Singh

Safety measures by Meerut Government

Coronavirus is a highly infectious disease that causes respiratory tract infections which can turn out to be lethal in a few cases. The spread of the disease reportedly started from Wuhan, China and soon it was declared as a pandemic. As of April 13, India has witnessed the addition of 8988 confirmed coronavirus cases, out of which 1035 are recovered. The fatal cases number have gone up to 339.

(Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as of 14 April 2020, 08:00 GMT+ 5.30).