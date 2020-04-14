Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Noida: These Are Places That Are Sealed In Noida

The total number of Coronavirus cases in India has reportedly crossed the 10,000-mark. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an extension of the national lockdown till May 3. The Uttar Pradesh Government has issued the full list of areas that have been put under a complete lockdown in Noida. The complete lockdown for the 22 areas listed is effective from April 15. The hotspot zones have been selected on the basis of six or more COVID-19 positive cases reported in that specific area.
The list of hotspot clusters identified in District Gautam Buddh Nagar.— NOIDA Authority #StayHomeStaySafe (@noida_authority) April 8, 2020
All daily essentials will be available through doorstep delivery in these areas, as per Government guidelines, as well as across Noida. #IndiaFightsCorona#StayHomeStaySafe @CMOfficeUP @PMOIndia @UPGovt pic.twitter.com/wmaYkmGI42
The government of Uttar Pradesh has taken necessary precautions to deliver essential commodities to the doorstep. Therefore, people will not be allowed to step out of their homes. "On Monday, results of 244 samples were obtained of which 228 were negative and 16 positive. Total cumulative positive cases of Coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far is 80", Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare confirmed in a statement with PTI on Monday night. In Uttar Pradesh, there is a total of 558 confirmed cases out of which 49 have recovered and 5 have been discharged, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website.
