Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Varanasi: Full List Of Sealed Areas Due To Covid-19 Outbreak

Coronavirus has been one of the most devastating pandemics of the entire decade that had severely affected the entire world. The first-ever case of the novel virus was reportedly detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019. Ever Since then, most of the countries across the globe, including India, have fallen prey to the deadly virus.

On April 14, 2020, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi also extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3, 2020, to curb the rapid spread of COVID-19. At the time of publishing, there have been 9272 positive COVID-19 cases that have been detected in India. However, out of those 9272 cases, 1189 patients have successfully recovered while 353 patients have lost their lives according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Uttar Pradesh is one of the states that has exceeded over 500 COVID-19 positive cases till now. UP has reported over 657 positive cases, out of which, 49 cases have either recovered or migrated and 5 have lost their lives. Therefore, Uttar Pradesh's government decided to seal the hotspots of 15 districts and Varanasi is one of the 15 districts. Read to find out the Coronavirus hotspots in Varanasi.

Yogi Adityanath had recently announced a complete lockdown in the hotspots of 15 districts across Uttar Pradesh as a preventive measure. All the 15 districts that are sealed include Gautambuddh Nagar (Noida), Ghaziabad, Agra, Kanpur, Meerut, Lucknow, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Firozabad, Bulandhshahr, Shamli, Basti, Bareilly, Maharajganj, and Sitapur. Below mentioned are the coronavirus hotspot areas in Varanasi that have been sealed by the government:

Bazardiha

Madanpura

Lohta

Gangapur

Disclaimer: The information above has been taken from relevant sources and portals. However, the number of COVID-19 cases keeps on fluctuating every day, rather every hour. Therefore, the numbers mentioned above might differ while you read it. Data Source – Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as on 14 April 2020, 08:00 GMT+5:30.

