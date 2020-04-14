Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Nagpur - Full List Of Areas Sealed Due To COVID-19

Coronavirus is a highly infectious disease that causes respiratory tract infections which can turn out to be lethal in a few cases. The spread of the disease reportedly started from Wuhan, China and soon it was declared as a pandemic. According to the latest updates, coronavirus has travelled to 210 countries and territories including the USA, Spain, Germany, India and more. The government of each country has declared lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

As of April 13, India has witnessed the addition of 8988 confirmed coronavirus cases according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of which, 1,039 are recovered cases and 339 are fatal cases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also extended the 21 days’ lockdown till May 3, 2020.

Maharashtra state has confirmed more than 2,334 coronavirus cases. The government is paying special attention to places where there are many confirmed cases by declaring them as hotspots. Here is everything that you need to know about coronavirus hotspot areas in Nagpur.

Tukaram Mundhe, the Municipal Commissioner has issued a notification and ordered to seal the areas that fall under zone no. 3 of Ashinagar and zone no. 7 of Satranjipura. As per reports, these are the coronavirus hotspot areas in Nagpur, as many positive cases have been found in these zones. Along with it, Itabhatti Chowk, Ring Road (North-west), Pili Nadi (North), Devendra Nagar, Kalmana Gate no.1 Koradi line, Kawrapeth Shantinagar railway, Kanjihouse Chowk, Binaki are also sealed. The residents of these areas cannot go outside, excluding if it is a medical emergency.

Coronavirus hotspots areas in Nagpur

Satranjipura

Ashi Nagar Zone

Itabhatti Chowk

Pili Nadi

A tweet shared by the official handle of Nagpur Municipal Corporation shows the district wise confirmed coronavirus cases. According to the map, as of April 13, Nagpur has 42 confirmed coronavirus cases. Have a look at the tweet here.

Safety measures taken by Nagpur government: