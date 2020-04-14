Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Kolkata That Are Under Strict Surveillance

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to the Prime Minister of India extending the 21-day-long nationwide lockdown, even further, till May 3, 2020. Narendra Modi addressed the stressful situation of the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the country and thus, decided to extend the nationwide lockdown. As of now, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total number of 9272 positive cases have been detected in India. However, 1189 patients have successfully recovered while 353 patients have lost their lives.

West Bengal is one of the states of India, which has also fallen prey to the deadly Coronavirus as a total of 190 COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the 190 cases, 36 patients have either cured or migrated and 7 patients have lost their lives. Recently, Bengal's Chief Secretary and Kolkata Municipal Corporation spoke about the hotspots in Kolkata.

Coronavirus Hotspot areas in Kolkata

Due to the rapid increase in the COVID-19 positive patients in Kolkata, Bengal's Chief Secretary along with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) passed a statement wherein they refused to name the hotspots in Kolkata to avoid a panic-like situation among the people but also shed some light about the identification of these hotspots. They further stated that the lockdown will get much stricter with heavy policing, setting up police outposts, and barricading the entry-exit points of the locality. Furthermore, they declared that the below-mentioned places will be under strict surveillance:

Alipore

Bhawanipore

Mudiali

Nayabad

Dum dum

Salt Lake/ Bidhannagar

Ultadanga

Belghoria

Disclaimer: The information above has been taken from relevant sources and portals. However, the number of COVID-19 cases keeps on fluctuating every day, rather every hour. Therefore, the numbers mentioned above might differ while you read it. Data Source – Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as on 14 April 2020, 08:00 GMT+5:30

