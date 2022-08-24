Coronavirus: Mumbai Records 793 COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 793 new coronavirus infections and two pandemic-related deaths, the civic body said.

The caseload in the city rose to 11,40,566, while death toll increased to 19,677, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

For the fifth consecutive day, the city logged fewer than 1,000 infections. Last week, the financial capital of India had recorded more than 1,000 daily cases on two straight days.

The number of active COVID-19 patients reached 6,087.

As many as 10,720 new coronavirus tests were conducted during the day, raising the tally of tests to 1,80,36,433.

The number of recoveries rose to 11,14,802 after 973 patients recovered from the infection.

The city's coronavirus recovery rate is 97.7 per cent. Of 793 new patients, only 47 were symptomatic, the BMC said.

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases stood at 0.076 per cent between August 17 and 23, while the case doubling rate -- time taken for the caseload to double -- was 890 days.