Coronavirus: Nashik Sees 101 New Cases, One Death

Nashik district in Maharashtra on Thursday reported 101 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its overall infection tally to 4,75,086, officials said.

The virus claimed one life during the day, which pushed the toll in the north Maharashtra district to 8,884, they said.

So far, 4,65,082 patients have recovered from the infection, of whom 147 recuperated on Thursday.

A total of 1,120 patients are receiving treatment in the district at present, the officials said.

