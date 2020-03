Amid the Coronavirus scare, all petrol pumps in Pune are experiencing a heavy rush after the rumours that went around of them getting closed. Vice President of Pune Petrol Dealers Association, Sagar Rukari said, "Petrol pumps in Pune will be open from 08:00 am to 04:00 pm. We have requested people to not crowd petrol pumps if they do not necessarily require petrol or diesel."