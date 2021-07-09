Couple In Thane Verbally Abuse Traffic Cop Over Car Parking; Booked After Video Goes Viral

A couple were booked in Maharashtra's Thane for verbally abusing and misbehaving with a traffic policeman in the Mira Road area on Friday. The accused had parked his vehicle in a no-parking area after which the traffic police put a wheel clamp on his car tire. This led to a fierce argument between the man and the cop.

In a video of the incident, the accused can be seen threatening to attack the traffic policeman while his car was being towed for illegal parking.

“Is this your father's car? You think you can do whatever you want? Take off you uniform and I'll bury you right here. I'll rip it from the centre. Take off the uniform and then talk to me!" the man was seen acusing the traffic cop.

The accused was also seen flouting COVID-19 norms as he not wearing a mask during the incident. The cop, on the other hand, stayed calm and directed the workers to tow the car. Soon after a video of the incident went viral, the couple were booked for misbehaving with the Police officer.

"We have registered a case against two persons for misbehaving with on-duty Traffic police personnel under relevant sections of the IPC," said the police.

Following his arrest, the accused was seen in a completely different avatar, sitting on the floor, apparently in a police lock-up, with teary eyes. A viral video from the police station shows the man covering his eyes and ruing over the incident.