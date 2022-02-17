Couple killed in motorcycle-pick up van collision in Jharkhand

Pakur (Jharkhand), Feb 17 (PTI) A couple was killed after their motorcycle collided head-on with a pick up van in Jharkhand's Pakur district, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place near Darajmaat village in Littipada police station area on Wednesday when the couple was returning home after taking holy dip in a river on 'Purnima' (full moon day), officer-in-charge Abishekh Rai said.

The motorcycle collided head-on with a speeding pick up van and the couple died on the spot, he said.

The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Nitai Pal and his 45-year-old wife Sadeshwari Devi, residents of Basmati village in Amrapada police station area, Rai said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

The driver of the pick up van fled the spot abandoning the vehicle, he said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab him. PTI COR ACD ACD

