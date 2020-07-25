Couple Spends Rs 5 Lakh Of Their Savings To Feed 1,800 People In Mumbai's Malad

A heartwarming story of humanity emerged from Mumbai's Malad after it was revealed that a couple who ran a local school in the area had converted their school into a food distribution centre during the lockdown, using their private savings to feed the needy in the area.

Migza and Faiz running 'Zeal English Medium School', have exhausted almost Rs 5 lakh of their provident fund savings to feed as many as 1,800 people since the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown in the city. Along with this, they have also waived off the fees for all the students amid the lockdown. The school, which has been running for over a decade has over 300 students from Classes 1 to 10, mostly from the nearby slum area of Ambojwadi.

“Most people who stay here are migrant and daily wage workers. Looking at their condition, we got in touch with some NGOs and started distributing Khichdi but soon felt that this was not enough. We came to know that the situation was worse than we thought. So we decided to help people,” Migza said. “Many parents of students approached me as I was the principal and expressed their inability to pay fees. So we waived off the school fees for three months for all students," she added.

Migza's husband Faiz Shaikh who works in a private company revealed that the couple had earlier begun their initiative by collecting money from their contacts and colleagues shortly after which they began using their savings to fund it. “My wife and I collected some money using our personal contacts and from my office colleagues and started distributing food grain packets. But the demand was continuously rising, so we started using our savings and provident fund amounts. We got support from NGO but their pockets too were limited," he said. He appealed to the people to come forward and support everyone during this hour of need.

Mumbai's tally of coronavirus cases jumped to 1,06,891 on Friday after 1,062 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the civic body said.

(With Agency Inputs; Image Credit- ANI)