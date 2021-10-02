Couple, Teenage Son Killed With Blow To Head In UP's Fazalganj

A couple and their son were bludgeoned to death in Uchwa area in Kanpur on Saturday, police said.

The perpetrators allegedly fled the scene with the deceased's motorcycle after executing the killings, a senior police officer said.

The deceased persons are Prem Kishor (45), his wife Geeta (39) and their son Naitik (12).

According to police, Raj Kishor, a driver attached with the additional district and sessions judge, got a call from his neighbour that a milk packet was lying outside his brother Prem's shop and that he was not answering any calls.

Raj reached his brother's grocery shop-cum-residence, and when he entered inside by breaking the locks, he found Prem's body, along with those of his wife and son, covered in a blanket, the offcial said.

Injury marks found on victims' heads suggested that they were hit brutally with an unknown heavy object which resulted in their death, said DCP (headquarters) Sanjiv Tyagi.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of murder, he said.

An investigation has been launched into the matter, he added.

