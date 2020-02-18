Lucknow: Couple Seeking Security From Bride's Kin Ties The Knot At Women's Police Station

A couple tied the knots in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow police station under the supervision of Commissioner of Police on Monday. The couple, Manish and Kiran, approached the police seeking security from the bride's family as they were against the wedding.

Kiran had left her house to stay with the boy's family, however, fearing the rage of the bride's family, the couple approached the residence of a Police Commissioner.

The Commissioner ordered to conduct the couple's marriage, and the two got married in the presence of women police station in-charge Sharda Chaudhary on Monday.

Sign Language Interpreter 'reads' weddings mantra

A heartwarming incident came to light in which a differently-abled couple from Kolkata got married as an interpreter gestured the mantras in Indian Sign Language.

The couple, 40-year-old Sumanta Ghosh and 38-year-old Paromita Ghosh were speech and hearing-impaired as well as the 60 odd guests at the wedding. Sign language expert Rajani Banerjee was present at the wedding who interpreted the wedding mantras for the couples and their guests.

Banerjee is the daughter of Rameshwar Banerjee who retired as the head teacher's position in Calcutta Deaf & Dumb School in Rajabazar, according to reports.

A lot of disability rights activists across the country have for years sought greater recognition of 'Indian Sign Language' (ISL) within the country's education curriculum as well as in culture.

The Indian Sign Language Research And Training Centre in Delhi in 2018 created the first edition of the ISL dictionary to help differently-abled people with better communication. It consisted of 3,000 ISL words. The first of its kind dictionary was reworked in March 2019 with the second edition containing as many as 6,000 words.

(With inputs from ANI)