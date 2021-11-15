Couple, Two Kids Injured As LPG Cylinder Catches Fire In Delhi

Four members of a family, including two children, sustained burn injuries after a gas cylinder caught fire at their house in Delhi's Nangloi area on Monday morning, officials said.

Daron, 40, was preparing tea in the morning when leakage of gas from an LPG cylinder triggered a fire, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said.

Daron, his wife Reena (35), both labourers, their daughter (15) and son (13) were in the same room when the fire broke out, Singh said.

According to the police, Daron sustained 70-80 per cent burn injuries and his wife suffered 40-50 per cent burn injuries. Their daughter suffered 20 per cent burns and son 18 per cent burn injuries.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the fire at 7.26 am and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said DFS Director Atul Garg.

"The fire was in an LPG cylinder and some domestic articles. Four people received burn injuries and they were rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital," he said.

The blaze was later doused and a cooling process was undertaken, the Fire Department said.

