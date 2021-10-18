Covid: 15 New Cases, Zero Death In Delhi; Positivity Rate At 0.03 Pc

Delhi recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 15 new cases on Monday with a positivity rate of 0.03 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

Two Covid-related fatalities have been recorded so far this month in Delhi, on October 2 and 10, according to official data.

Only five fatalities due to Covid were reported last month, one each on September 7, 16 and 17, and two on September 28, according to official figures.

The death toll due to coronavirus in Delhi stands at 25,089.

On Sunday, 32 new cases and zero death due to the infection were recorded, while the positivity rate was 0.07 per cent.

