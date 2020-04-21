25 Staffers Including 19 Nurses Test Covid Positive In Pune's Important Ruby Hall Clinic

Twenty-five hospital staff members including 19 nurses were tested positive for COVID-19 in Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, Maharashtra. This report was confirmed by Bomi Bhote, Chief Executive Officer of the Pune clinic. Healthcare staff has been constantly putting their lives on the line in this fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. This news comes shortly after more healthcare staff members at Mumbai's Jaslok Hospital tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

Read: Maharashtra Reports 466 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Soars To 4666 With 232 Deaths

There are as many as 756 positive cases of COVID-19 in the Pune district. On Monday, a curfew order under Section 144 was imposed in Pune after an entire municipal corporation area was declared a containment zone.

Read: Mumbai Mayor Home-quarantined After Contact With COVID +ve Journalists, 53 Test Positive

Coronavirus in Maharashtra

Continuing its rising trend of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Maharashtra, on Monday, reported 466 new cases in the past 24 hours and 9 deaths. 65 patients have been discharged, taking the recovered tally to 572. The state tally currently stands at 4666 with 232 deaths - Mumbai alone amounts to 3032 cases and 139 deaths. The financial capital of the state has been the worst affected district in the entire country, registering over a hundred cases per day. BMC has set up 438 containment zones throughout Mumbai since the rise in the number of cases.

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 18,601, including 14,759 active cases, while 590 deaths have been reported overall.

Read: Delhi: First Patient Who Underwent Plasma Therapy Weaned Off Ventilator At Max Hospital