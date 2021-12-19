COVID-19: 27 fresh cases in Ladakh

Leh, Dec 19 (PTI) Ladakh's tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 21,930 on Sunday with 27 fresh infections, officials said.

While 15 new cases were detected in Leh, the rest 12 cases surfaced in Kargil district, they said.

The officials said the Covid-related death toll remained at 217 and of these, 159 deaths have been reported from Leh and 58 from Kargil.

The number of active cases in the Union Territory has gone up to 181 -- 160 in Leh and 21 in Kargil -- from 173 the previous day, according to the officials.

The officials said that 14 patients were discharged from hospitals in Leh and five in Kargil, taking the total number of recoveries in Ladakh to 21,532. PTI TAS DV DV

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)