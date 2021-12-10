COVID-19: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Visits Weddings, Vaccinates People At Venue

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s (AMC) health department went a step ahead to ensure that people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as the team carried out random checks for vaccination certificates at various weddings happening in the city. The AMC team visited several venues on Thursday and checked the vaccination certificates of attendees.

Meanwhile, eligible beneficiaries, who were yet to be vaccinated, were inoculated at the venues themselves.

The AMC health department on Thursday visited wedding venues and vaccinated eligible individuals amid the wedding festivities. The health team, while speaking about the drive, said that the department was strictly checking the vaccination certificates of people attending gatherings like weddings in the city.

Several beneficiaries came forward to appreciate the effort of the health team to inoculate people.

COVID-19 vaccination at weddings in Gujarat

Urban Healthcare Centre doctor Dr Falgun Vaidya, who was among the team of doctors on COVID-19 duty, was quoted as saying by ANI, “To complete the second dose coverage, we are checking certificates and vaccinating people here at the spot only. We have 70-80 urban healthcare centres. Prior to this vaccination drive, we collected all the data of weddings taking place in the town.” The AMC’s health team visited various wedding venues like party plots and community halls on Thursday to check the vaccine certificates.

Following the drive, Ghanshyam Patel, one of the beneficiaries, who received his jab at a wedding venue spoke in appreciation of the health department. Speaking about the effort, he said that it helped him avoid skipping taking his second dose due to long queues at vaccination centres.

“I usually don’t have much spare time to specially go for vaccination because of office hours. Now that I took I time for this wedding, I also got my second dose of the vaccine,” he told ANI.

COVID-19 cases in Gujarat

As per the health ministry, Gujarat reported 70 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths on Thursday. The state currently has 459 active cases and saw 28 recoveries on the day. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally jumped to 3,46,74,744 with the addition of 8,503 infections in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases rose to 94,943, while the death toll mounted to 4,74,735 with the addition of 624 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI