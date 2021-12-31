COVID-19: Amid Omicron Scare, Puducherry Imposes Night Curfew Until January 31

In view of rising COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory, the Puducherry administration imposed a night curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The restriction has been imposed until 31st January 2022, except on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadashi. In the latest update, Puducherry registered 15 fresh coronavirus cases with one death.

Night curfew in Puducherry:

Puducherry | Night curfew from 11 pm till 5 am have been imposed in the union territory with effect till 31st January 2022, except on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadashi pic.twitter.com/OS6UG6fiVb — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

COVID-19 vaccination compulsory in Puducherry

In an effort to control the spread of the virus, the authorities in Puducherry have made it compulsory for people to receive the vaccine, according to ANI. The order was announced with immediate effect. On December 29, the Puducherry administration announced that they have directed all the hotels, malls, restaurants, cinema owners to only permit the people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the premises for New Year celebrations.

G Sriramalu, Director of Health, Puducherry, informed that people who have been fully vaccinated will be allowed in cinemas, malls & restaurants on December 31.

States that have declared night curfew amid COVID-19 situation in India

In recent update, Manipur, Karnataka, Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, amid rise in COVID cases and new variant Omicron, have imposed night curfew.

Meanwhile, India recorded a massive jump in fresh cases on Thursday with 16,764 COVID-19 cases, taking the country's coronavirus tally to 34,838,804. Apart from this, the number of Omicron cases has also risen to 1,270 with Maharashtra and Delhi leading the charts, informed the Union Health Ministry on Friday. Also, an increase of 8,959 active cases has been recorded in the span of 24 hours further increasing the active COVID-19 caseload.

Moreover, a total of 220 fatalities have also been reported in the last 24 hours followed by 7,585 recoveries, taking the death and recovery toll to 4,81,080 and 3,42,66,363 respectively. While the active caseload stands at 91,361, it constitutes 0.26% of the total cases.

The recovery rate currently stands at 98.36%, the weekly positivity rate at 0.89%, staying below 1% for the last 47 days. Also, the daily positivity rate remains at 1.34%, which has remained less than 2% for the last 88 days.