COVID-19: Amid Praise For 'BMC Model', How Is Mumbai Preparing For A Possible Third Wave?

While India relentlessly battles the COVID-19 pandemic, Mumbai's recovery since an unprecedented surge has been on the right path. In fact, the Supreme Court lauded the pandemic management framework of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, formerly known as the Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC). The BMC Model or Mumbai Model is hailed for successfully containing the spread of COVID-19 by the Centre as well. Other State governments have been advised to consider emulating the said model in respective areas as well.

The governing civic body of Mumbai stated no intention to ease COVID-19 related restrictions or liberalise stringent curbs even though the BMC Model managed to flatten the COVID-19 curve in a short span.

Well-Stocked Life-Saving Medical Supplies

Saving as preparation ahead of a possible 'third wave' the BMC K Ward set up 700 beds facility at COVID centres wherein 80 beds have been designated for children diagnosed with COVID-19. The office headed by Assistant Commissioner Vishwas Mote has converted a Slum Rehabilitation Centre (SRA) building in his ward to a COVID care centre in the Andheri West area. The hospital is managed by 'Doctors For You' NGO.

While speaking to Republic TV, Assistant Commissioner Vishwas Mote recalled the months of March and April when the City was battered with raging COVID-19 infections and a dislocated medical and health infrastructure. Cardinally, quotas of life-saving medical supplies, oxygen concentrators/ cylinders, ventilators, etc. have been stocked ahead of a possible 'third wave' of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saket Jha who is Secretary, Doctors For You NGO told Republic TV that 140 out of 700 beds are installed with an oxygen support system. He enumerated how the said COVID facility is children friendly; BMC along with Doctors For You- NGO have stocked board games, a little entertainment corner with books and toys for kids. He also mentioned that decent, hygienic and simple meals like poha and idli would be available to all.

Amid gritty images of innumerable burning pyres flashed nationwide coupled with frantic social media messages seeking COVID facilities in Delhi, Gujarat, Kerala, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai is relatively calm. After harrowing weeks in March-April, currently, there is no mindless paranoia, reports of shortage of hospital beds or oxygen or indefinite queues to cremate the dead.