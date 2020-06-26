'Despite Rising COVID-19 Cases In Delhi, Situation Under Control': CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday while addressing the media said that 74,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the national capital so far, but the "situation is under control." He said that because the government has increased the testing in the state, the cases are rising. Delhi government has set up 3,500 beds for COVID-19 patients in hotels in the last 10 days, Kejriwal informed.

'Approx 45,000 people have recovered'

"The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi is high but the situation is under control and there is no need to worry. We've increased testing by three times but positive cases have increased by around 3000 per day only. Out of the total COVID-19 patients, approx 45,000 people have recovered," Kejriwal said.

CM Kejriwal said, at present, there are a total of 26,000 Corona patients, of which only 6,000 are hospitalized. 7,500 beds are still vacant in hospitals. Even after 3,000 - 3,500 cases a day, people do not need to go to the hospital. "COVID-19 cases in Delhi are mild and most of them don't require hospitalisation. Right now, we have over 13,000 beds ready," Kejriwal added.

'Our team will reach out to you'

He informed that the state government has the permission to conduct plasma therapy at LNJP and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospitals. Since the start of plasma therapy at LNJP hospital, the number of deaths has reduced to less than half as compared to earlier, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party said.

However, the Chief Minister said his government has found out that it may be difficult to save very serious patients using plasma therapy, but it can help moderate patients by not letting their condition worsen.

"A major issue with Coronavirus is that oxygen level of patient drops suddenly. Oxygen level should be 95. If it drops below 90 then consider it dangerous, if it drops below 85 then consider it very seriously. You will face difficulty in breathing if it drops to 90 or 85," the Chief Minister informed. Kejriwal noted that there are some patients whose oxygen level became very low but they did not show any symptoms.

"Their oxygen levels dropped suddenly and they died. So we have provided oximeter to asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms who are under home isolation," he said. Kejriwal asked the citizens of Delhi to inform the authorities immediately if their oxygen level falls below 94. "Our team will reach out to you with oxygen supply or you will be taken to the hospital immediately," he said.

