COVID-19: As The Number Of Containment Zones In WB Grows, Small Chariot Makers Suffer

Even during the Rath Yatra season, artists who make tiny chariots have suffered significant losses since they have been unable to sell their wares due to the expansion of containment zones in the West Bengal municipalities of Midnapur and Kharagpur. "Nearby areas have been made containment zone. It has impacted my business ahead of Rath Yatra. I don't know how to recover the money I've invested," said a small chariot manufacturer.

According to another chariot maker, they are suffering financial losses because they are unable to sell their chariots even a day before the Rath Yatra.

Small chariot makers suffer

Rintu Singha, a chariot manufacturer, remarked, "Containment zones have been made in the nearby area and I have become very helpless in this situation. Very few people are coming. I have been doing this for six months every year. However, I am not getting the price like before. I have reduced the price to Rs 700 but I can't even manage to get that price now."

Tapan Kumar Singha, another chariot seller said, "Now the situation is very bad. The condition of my chariot and Vermeer sale is in a very bad situation. There are no workers for my business as you can see the shop is empty. How am I going to sell these chariots? We have no option but to go to the fair nearby otherwise how much we can sell here? There is nothing else to do. People are not coming due to the panic created by the lockdown."

COVID limitations in West Bengal have been extended till July 15, with certain exceptions. West Bengal has a total of 15,304 active cases. In the last 24 hours, 17 people have died in the state.

COVID-19 situation in West Bengal

The number of people infected with COVID-19 in West Bengal increased to 15,11,205 on Saturday, with 997 more people testing positive for the virus and 17 more deaths bringing the total to 17,903, according to a health department report. In the previous 24 hours, at least 1,336 additional people have been cured of the condition, bringing the overall number of recoveries in the state to 14,77,998, according to the report. In West Bengal, the recovery rate for Coronavirus patients has reached 97.80%. There are now 15,304 active cases in the state.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: ANI