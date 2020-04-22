COVID-19: Baramulla Indoor Stadium Converted Into 100-bed Quarantine Centre

Baramulla district of North Kashmir is number three when it comes to rising positive cases of COVID-19, in Jammu and Kashmir. To meet the requirement of infrastructure, in case there is a massive outbreak of COVID-19, the district administration has converted Baramulla Indoor Stadium into a 100-bedded Quarantine/Wellness center.

“There are 18 more Institutional Quarantine Facilities in the district and two Isolation Centers have also been established in which people with travel history or any symptoms have been housed,” SSP Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom, told Republic TV. In Baramulla district till date, “police have registered 56 cases, and arrested 118 persons and also seized 47 vehicles for violating the government prohibitory orders, “added Qayoom.

Lockdown in place

Markets here wore a deserted look on Wednesday as most of the people preferred to stay indoors. Police and paramilitary CRPF personnel were deployed in strength on roads, who had put barricades to prevent movement of vehicles. Vehicles especially auto-rickshaws were being intercepted by the forces and after proper questioning, the drivers were being sent back along with their vehicles.

Coronavirus cases

On Tuesday, a doctor from Baramulla district was among 12 persons, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus disease. Reports said panic gripped among health workers posted at government medical college Baramulla (GMC) after their colleague tested positive for COVID-19. Pertinently, till date Baramulla has 44 positive cases with 30 active positive, 14 have recovered.

The total number of COVID-19 cases is now 407 in Jammu and Kashmir, of which 321 are active, 81 have recovered while five have died. More than 62,000 people have been kept under surveillance, including 6,032 who are either in the government established quarantine facilities or in-home isolation, 248 in hospital quarantine, 294 in hospital isolation, and 17,421 under home surveillance. Besides, 38,493 persons have completed their surveillance period.

