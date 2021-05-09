COVID-19: Bengaluru Adopts Mumbai BMC's Model To Battle Second Wave Of Pandemic

After witnessing massive stressful days in mid-April with the highest number of COVID cases, Mumbai is now handling the second COVID-19 wave quite well. Karnataka will now follow Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s footsteps after its success in handling the second wave of the pandemic. After taking inspiration from BMC, the state has issued directives based on the Mumbai model-- to set up Ward Decentralised Triage and Emergency Response (DETER) Committees for COVID management in all 198 wards in Bengaluru.

The ward level committees will consist of officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)-- ward committee members, government officers, volunteer RWAs and civil society organisations. As per the officials, these steps will help in the decentralisation and provide better supervision for ward-level COVID-19 governance. In many cities including Mumbai the ward level Community Triage is seen as a successful intervention.

According to the directives issued, in all 198 wards of the BBMP, the ward DETER committees (WDC) will now be set up and they will be entrusted with activities related to COVID-19 management. As per the directives, a ward nodal officer will head WDCs and can also set up ward level war rooms. The main objective of setting up the WDCs is that it will become the first point of contact with the government for COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru.

The order ensures

Delay in results, panic, positive cases will reduce.

It will help people to access hospital beds.

Each ward level war room will be equipped with call centres

Training will be given in the use of oxygen and pulse oximeters.

The WDCs will also work with the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) and social organisations in their respective wards.

In different wards, COVID-19 testing coverage will be increased and vaccination drives will be conducted.

After the Supreme Court's observations on May 5 in the case of Delhi's management of COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government came forward with the decision to decentralise. The apex court asked the government to "look to Mumbai and take note" of its successes in managing the supply of oxygen. Mumbai has had no reported deaths from lack of oxygen as of yet.

COVID cases in Karnataka

on Saturday, Karnataka's total COVID-19 fatality count crossed the 18,000 mark with 482 deaths while 47,563 cases took the tally to 18.86 lakh, the health department said. The day also saw 34,881 getting discharged after recovery. Cumulatively, 18,86,448 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 18,286 deaths and 13,19,301 discharges.

(Image Credits: PTI)